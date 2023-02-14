SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Has $45.25 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,299 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 6.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.26.

Microsoft Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $271.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

