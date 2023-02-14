Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,387,000 after acquiring an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ST stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.89%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

