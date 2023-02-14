ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,047,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,047,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,118,358.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $733,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $7,227,856. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.97.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.