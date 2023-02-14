Short Interest in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Increases By 26.7%

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

TSHA opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.