Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

VNO stock opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

