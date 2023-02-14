Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 391.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 76,080 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $21,982,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGIO opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.92. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.