Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 11.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 118,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Himax Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.09. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

