Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 1.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $44,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.92 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

