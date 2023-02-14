Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 889.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 55.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

