Signaturefd LLC Sells 273 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 631,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,220,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stericycle by 54.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 790.43, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

