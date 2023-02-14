Signaturefd LLC Sells 954 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 60.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,861,000 after acquiring an additional 415,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 892,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $112.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $150.26.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

