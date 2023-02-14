State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 6,851 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kimball International worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,268,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,307 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,374 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of KBAL opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $9.76.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently -69.23%.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

