State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of York Water worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 25.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in York Water by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of York Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of York Water by 25.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after acquiring an additional 589,213 shares during the period. 46.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a market cap of $632.14 million, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.55. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.2027 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

