State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGX. Stephens increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.7 %

DSGX opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

