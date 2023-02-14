State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,449 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 19.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 34.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 8,552.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 34.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $237,508.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 650,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,559,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Shares of SMP opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

See Also

