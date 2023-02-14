State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,002 Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 78.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 93.34%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

