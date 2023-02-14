State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRN. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,688,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,430 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Materion by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Materion Trading Up 1.3 %

Materion Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MTRN opened at $86.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $97.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

