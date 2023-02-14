State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,491 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 339,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 63,337 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 211,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 61,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BYND opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.21. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $62.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $405,658.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 27,690 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $405,658.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,208 shares in the company, valued at $283,922.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,810 shares of company stock valued at $742,210. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Stories

