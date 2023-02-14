State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $63,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 96.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NPO opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

