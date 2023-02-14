State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 117.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,052.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 1,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $54,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,415 shares in the company, valued at $268,052.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,428 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $190,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,368.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

MMI opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

