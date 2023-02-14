State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the second quarter worth about $97,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 51.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAH opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $60.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

