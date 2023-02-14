State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Cass Information Systems worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $698.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.61.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

