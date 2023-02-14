State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after buying an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 110.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 36,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at $1,532,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. National Beverage had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

