State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Greif were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 5.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Greif by 1.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Greif by 5.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Greif by 6.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Greif alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greif Price Performance

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,968.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,545,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 6,292 shares of company stock valued at $491,967 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $74.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $67.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.