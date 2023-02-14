State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $325,000 Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clearfield by 11.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Clearfield by 316.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $942.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

