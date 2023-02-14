State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $357,000 Stock Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth $191,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 9.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Stock Up 1.1 %

VRTV opened at $133.58 on Tuesday. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.13 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

