State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $369,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $255.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of -0.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.97 and its 200-day moving average is $130.85.

In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. 24.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

