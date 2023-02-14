State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $393,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter worth $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 31.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $348.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $370.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com raised NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

