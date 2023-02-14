State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $423,000 Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 765,835 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,940,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,988,000 after acquiring an additional 155,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $7,900,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LCII opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.65.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

