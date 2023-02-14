State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $435,000 in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Alto Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 43.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alto Ingredients by 13.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

ALTO opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $246.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.48. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALTO shares. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

