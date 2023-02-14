State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $472,000 in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Information Services Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Information Services Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of III opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. Information Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

