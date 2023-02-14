State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $891.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

BGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

