State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,094,000 after purchasing an additional 148,191 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 81,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 64,210 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 293,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after purchasing an additional 36,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $121.54.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

