State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,436 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,082,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 487,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after acquiring an additional 377,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 1st.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $955.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

