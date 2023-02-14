State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BFH. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,118,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,990,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

BFH opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $73.27.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

