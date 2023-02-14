State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 10,813 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Olaplex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

