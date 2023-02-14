State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,922 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 201.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 226.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 97.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 409.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Up 10.9 %

Knowles stock opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $22.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

