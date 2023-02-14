State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,669,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,941,000 after acquiring an additional 203,310 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 37.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,629,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,071,000 after purchasing an additional 718,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $22.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on DEA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

