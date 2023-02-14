State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in National Research were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,541,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% during the third quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 285,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of National Research by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 22,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 160,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,411,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $268,823 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

