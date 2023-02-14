State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

NorthWestern Stock Up 0.6 %

NorthWestern Profile

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $63.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.