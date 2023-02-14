State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,909 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 10.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 616,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 14.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 60.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 44.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after buying an additional 177,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 28.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $762,556.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,313,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 1.07. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

