State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Masonite International by 51.6% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Masonite International during the first quarter valued at $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Masonite International during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Masonite International by 18.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

