State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 14,914 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,914 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. SpartanNash has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $37.75.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About SpartanNash

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Featured Stories

