State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,506 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Insteel Industries worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $55,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth $175,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Insteel Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

IIIN stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The firm has a market cap of $584.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $466,558.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.