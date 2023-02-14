State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,681 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge Price Performance

Stoneridge Company Profile

NYSE SRI opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $643.55 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

(Get Rating)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.