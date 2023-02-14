State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 170,641 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170,641 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,259,224.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $965.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.68.

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

