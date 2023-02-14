State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,740 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $124.72.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 422,984 shares in the company, valued at $26,170,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

