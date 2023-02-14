State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,090 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Cato worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CATO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cato by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 43.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 18.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 52.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Cato by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John P. D. Cato purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,145 shares in the company, valued at $10,890,125.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATO stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.01. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.63 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is -425.00%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Cato from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Credit. The Retail segment includes the retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services.

