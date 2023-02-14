State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,870 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTA opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $1,341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,604,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

See Also

