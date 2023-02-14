State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,920 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Ho sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $473,602. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

RAPT stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $812.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.45. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.